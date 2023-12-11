Insurance Age

Ardonagh buys RiskSTOP Group

Deal
Ardonagh Advisory has purchased RiskSTOP Group, a provider of risk management surveys and ancillary services to the UK insurer and broking communities.

Founded in 2000, the Dorchester-based RiskSTOP will continue to be led by managing director Danny Lillington, along with the management team. 

It employs a team of more than 200 employees and consultants who deliver products across the insurance lifecycle. 

Support

Phil Bayles, chief commercial officer at Ardonagh, said: “This is an accomplished and well-established company run by real experts in this field. 

“We’re looking forward to supporting

