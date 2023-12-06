A fifth of UK businesses victims of cyber-attacks in past year

Research by Aviva has found one in five businesses have been victims of a cyber-attack in the past year, with only 17% of small businesses having a cyber policy in place.

The survey of more than 1,200 UK businesses of all sizes and industries revealed that businesses are 67% more likely to have experienced a cyber incident than a physical theft. The findings showed firms were almost five times as likely to have experienced a cyber attack than a fire.

Just 36% of the businesses that took part in the research said they have any form of cyber cover in place, with mid-market businesses the most likely to have cover (51%). Large corporates followed this with 45%.

