Policy Expert eyes accelerated growth after ADIA takes majority stake

Steve Hardy, CEO at Policy Expert, is confident that new majority backer ADIA understands the business and is well placed to support it going forward.

In November this year the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought a majority stake in Policy Expert from the Primary Group, after being a minority shareholder since 2020.

There will be no changes on a day-to-day basis after this acquisition, according to Hardy, pictured.

“Policy Expert continues to be led by me and the executive management team. ADIA are familiar with our strategy and our ambition for growth and are really happy to support us,” Hardy told Insurance Age.

