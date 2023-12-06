Zurich driving forward on digitisation for international programmes

Zurich has boosted digital interaction to 70% of international programmes in the last two years with a target of 100% by the end of 2025, according to Vinicio Cellerini, global head of customer and distribution.

Cellerini set out that the provider manages about 8000 international programmes globally.

The digitisation drive has involved access to policies, risk engineering reports and loss data in a push to deliver efficiency, he listed.

“Brokers and customers have access to a single source of information,” Cellerini said.

“On top of the easy way to access the data we have one source of data and version of the truth, which avoids lots of back and forth and chains of emails.”

Routes

The results have been