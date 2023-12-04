Hallsdale Insurance buys ABR Insurance

The Broker Investment Group-backed Hallsdale Insurance has bought Allbright Bishop Rowley Insurance, based in Leicester.

Simon and Gill Allbright, the co-owners, founded the business in 2000 and will remain with ABR at the same premises with the existing team.

Corby-based Hallsdale now controls £5m of gross written premiums and has plans for further acquisitions in the next 12 to 24 months.

The Broker Investment Group bought out Hallsdale in July this year, having previously invested for a 30% stake in 2018.

TBIG was created out of the rebrand of Peter Cullum-backed Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners at the