Flock to push on broker relationships with NIG fleet partnership

Insurtech Flock as partnered with NIG on fleet insurance in a move that will also involve opening up more broker relationships, according to Ed Leon Klinger, CEO of the managing general agent.

The partnership will see the two businesses collaborating on a digital, data-driven approach to motor fleet insurance, which combines a fully digital insurance management portal, rebates for safer driving, and comprehensive safety and claims workshops for all customers and broker partners.

Klinger, pictured, confirmed that Flock will be writing on NIG paper and that brokers will be able to access the product directly through the insurtech.

