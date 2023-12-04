Clear Group continues expansion with P W White & Partners purchase

The Clear Group has bought the entire general insurance book of regional intermediary P W White & Partners.

Amersham-based P W White & Partners has over five decades of experience providing solutions across a wide range of insurances, including combined liability, property owners, and professional indemnity risks. The deal does not include its financial services business.

Growth strategy

Mike Edgeley, pictured, group CEO of Clear, commented: “We are delighted that the general insurance team from P W White & Partners are joining the group. They will work closely with our business in Amersham