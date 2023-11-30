Rokstone launches contingency portfolio

Managing general agent Rokstone is launching a contingency portfolio promising a same-day quote turnaround for brokers.

The MGA, which is part of the Aventum Group, detailed that the portfolio had “exclusive backing” from A rated carriers.

It is initially targeting the UK and Europe, but the firm has plans to expand into other areas next year including the US. The business is targeting growing the offering to more £30m of gross written premium in three years.

Our appetite for this business is niche, well considered and data driven, and securing this facility highlights how carriers know and trust our