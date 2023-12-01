People Moves: 27 November – 01 December

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance. Featuring: Lycetts, Coalition, Markerstudy, Markel, MS Amlin and Sigma Connected. Ex-HSBC Insurance boss Ian Martin made chair at Lycetts Ex-HSBC Insurance boss Ian Martin made chair at Lycetts Ian Martin has been made non-executive chair of Lycetts tasked with further enhancing corporate governance, managing regulatory risk, and supporting with strategic planning for the business. Denise Cockrem has stepped down as both chair and director of Lycetts due to her expanding commitments as finance director at parent company Benefact Group. From 2012

