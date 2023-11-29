Tesco enters non-standard home with Prestige partnership

Tesco Bank has moved to offer non-standard home insurance to customers via a partnership with Prestige Underwriting.

The insurance, named Coverall, will be delivered by Prestige Group’s Open & Direct brand following its relaunch into the general insurance market.

Managing general agent Prestige Underwriting is a sister company of Northern Ireland broker AbbeyAutoline in a group that is backed by private equity firm Capital Z.

The broker, previously known as Abbey Insurance, bought Open & Direct from Swinton in 2016 phasing out the brand over time.

We want to help customers find the cover they need. In