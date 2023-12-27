Review of the Year 2023: Aurora’s Carla Havemann

Carla Havemann, head of partnership strategy and engagement at Aurora, suspects AI will not revolutionise the market in the short term and hopes she is never subjected to an insurance-related remake of Barbie.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2023?

Our highlight was securing £2.5m in funding from a combination of an Innovate UK government grant, and private equity. Though reports suggest that funding for insurtech businesses continues to decline, receiving this funding shows there is still capital available for innovative ideas.

We’ll be using this funding to expand our partnership ecosystem, launch more products and explore innovative solutions for small and medium-sized