Tokio Marine HCC International expands in Manchester and Birmingham

Tokio Marine HCC International has invested in new premises in Manchester, and revealed underwriting appointments in the city and Birmingham as it pursues growth in the UK regional professional risks market.

To accommodate the growing team in Manchester, TMHCCI has moved from serviced offices in the city to larger, permanent premises in the Northern Quarter. The new location delivers enhanced trading capability and capacity to accommodate future growth, the insurer detailed.

From a team of just two in 2016, the new office will host 12 underwriters servicing brokers and clients across the region.

New recruits

The latest recruit in the city is development underwriter Scott McDermott.

TMHCCI has