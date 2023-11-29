Blog: Paul Tasker on brokers’ anti-money laundering responsibilities and actions

Paul Tasker, CEO of Reg Technologies, sets out responsibilities and a ‘must do’ list for brokers to deliver their crucial role in the fight against money laundering.

    • Paul Tasker, CEO of Reg Technologies

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

You can always find a blog or article detailing the cost of fraud and money laundering to the insurance industry, which is often supported by impactful statistics. A ‘Top 4’ survey recently found that ‘two thirds of insurers had experienced fraud or financial crime in the previous year’.

Differences between fraud and money laundering

This is not a surprising statistic, but aggregating fraud and money laundering data appears to be treating the two as the same, which of course, they are not.

