MGA Moveda goes live to broker market

Moveda Underwriting, a managing general agent set up by the Movo Partnership in May, has gone live to the independent broking sector with capacity from AmTrust and Irwell.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, the initial rollout began with a soft launch, as it aimed for £7.5m of gross written premium within three years.

The offering covers commercial combined, property and liability solutions with limits of up to £5m.

The plan involved the MGA being opened up to Movo Group’s