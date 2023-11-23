People the number one priority for Axa Commercial CEO Jon Walker

“People are the only true differentiator that any of us have in the marketplace,” according to CEO of Axa Commercial, Jon Walker.

Walker’s number one priority for 2024 is people.

“When it comes to people it’s never enough. You’ve constantly got to be thinking about what more can we do. What are our people telling us?”

The business conducts quarterly surveys, where it asks questions across all of Axa UK and Ireland. Axa Commercial not only looks at what the results reveal, but also what the verbatim comments say.

There have been a number of occasions where groups of comments have led to changes in the business.

If you