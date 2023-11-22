Sabre confirms cyber attack

Motor insurance specialist Sabre has revealed being hit by a cyber attack on 16 November.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange today (22 November), the provider made clear that it believed no sensitive customer data had been accessed.

The firm added that it did not foresee any material financial impact as a result of the incident.

Contained

Sabre stated: “The company’s IT security controls worked promptly and effectively, meaning we believe the attack was contained before the attacker was able to access any sensitive areas of our systems. Our retained IT security partner