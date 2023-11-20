Judge denies Alec and Robert Finch fraud case appeal

A High Court judge has denied Alec and Robert Finch permission to appeal after being found guilty of fraud in September.

Judge Johns had ordered the Finches to pay £6.12m of damages in the original ruling after finding that they had committed fraud by misrepresenting their financials in the sale of their business.

The duo knew about a £3.5m client money hole and manipulated figures in the sale of AFL to Next Generation Holdings Limited in 2017. It was previously ruled after a three-week trial in June.

Alec Finch told Insurance Age immediately after the September ruling that he was ‘extremely disappointed’ and