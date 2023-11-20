Insurance Age

Judge denies Alec and Robert Finch fraud case appeal

High Court London
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A High Court judge has denied Alec and Robert Finch permission to appeal after being found guilty of fraud in September.

Judge Johns had ordered the Finches to pay £6.12m of damages in the original ruling after finding that they had committed fraud by misrepresenting their financials in the sale of their business.

The duo knew about a £3.5m client money hole and manipulated figures in the sale of AFL to Next Generation Holdings Limited in 2017. It was previously ruled after a three-week trial in June.

Alec Finch told Insurance Age immediately after the September ruling that he was ‘extremely disappointed’ and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: