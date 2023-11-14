Aspen unveils UK construction sector wellbeing product

Aspen Insurance has unveiled Construction Wellbeing to support the rising challenges associated with the mental health of employees working in the UK construction industry.

According to the insurer, the product, in partnership with business continuity and risk management specialist BCarm, is the first of its kind to be offered by the London market insurance industry.

Three

Statistics for England and Wales from the Office for National Statistics, showing suicides within construction were three times the national industry average

Aspen listed that it includes three e-learning modules, which are all approved by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents