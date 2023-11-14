Insurance Age

Aspen unveils UK construction sector wellbeing product

Construction site in silhouette
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aspen Insurance has unveiled Construction Wellbeing to support the rising challenges associated with the mental health of employees working in the UK construction industry.

According to the insurer, the product, in partnership with business continuity and risk management specialist BCarm, is the first of its kind to be offered by the London market insurance industry.

Three

Statistics for England and Wales from the Office for National Statistics, showing suicides within construction were three times the national industry average

Aspen listed that it includes three e-learning modules, which are all approved by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: