Romero ready to roll forward and go again on growth after AssuredPartners deal, says MD Mabb

Romero has found a “great” new home, and is ready to continue its growth journey under the new ownership of AssuredPartners, having doubled in size over the past five years, according to group managing director Simon Mabb.

Mabb (pictured), told Insurance Age that the plan is “to roll forward and keep going again”.

“We have developed a plan for the next five years, which we think is more than achievable. We have lots of enthusiastic people that are really keen to kick on. [It is] the opportunity to continue the growth journey that we have been on,” he continued.

Sale

US-headquartered AssuredPartners’ purchase of Leeds-based Romero Group, which includes Romero Insurance Brokers, Sentient Group and Club Insure