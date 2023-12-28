Review of the Year 2023: CGI and Acrisure’s Andy Fairchild

CGI brand ambassador and Acrisure networks chairman and retail broking adviser Andy Fairchild celebrates one of life’s nice guys getting to lead the way, and a rebranding handled sensitively with real clarity and purpose.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

The Graeme Trudgill British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO appointment – one of life’s good guys now leading the way.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?

It’s still insurtech – technology has been at the heart of everything we do for decades now. For me it’s not about new tech-led thinking, but more how can we collaborate more effectively, as an industry, for the benefit of our customers