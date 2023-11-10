Members’ 25% growth a “powerful” proof point, says Hedron leader Haggart

Hedron members grew by 25% in the past 12 months, according to analysis by network CEO Chris Haggart.

“The thing that is particularly pleasing for us is that’s not just indexation or rate, that’s genuinely excellent levels of customer retention and new business,” he told Insurance Age.

“It is not distorted by acquisition. It is genuine organic growth that is coming through our partner broker cohort.”

Haggart, pictured, said the network had always set its stall out to be the supportive partner of broker growth.

“As a proof point 25% is incredibly powerful,” he said.

Stable

Haggart, who took