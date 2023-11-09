Insurance Age

Third year of institute operating losses at CII

money
The Chartered Insurance Institute has revealed an operating loss of £760,000 for 2022 in its institute division, where revenue and membership fell as the wider group swung back to overall profit.

The operating deficit was lower than the £1.47m delivered in 2021. Operating income at the institute fell 2% year-on-year to £24.88m.

However, after tax and non-operating items, the division achieved a £212,000 profit as net assets crept up to £9.55m.

In the financial statement the organisation reported: “The Institute has sufficient financial resources to navigate this period as it continues the journey to profitability, where the profits may be used to rebuild reserves and invest in more

This address will be used to create your account

