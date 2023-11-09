FSCS keeps broker levy at zero for 2023/24 and projects same into 2024/25

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has maintained plans to keep general insurance brokers’ contribution to zero this year, and forecast that this will remain the case in the 2024/25 financial year.

The FSCS revealed, in its latest Outlook, that the total levy is expected to remain at nil for the general insurance distribution class in 2024/25 as it is not anticipating any new firm failures. Payment Protection Insurance claims are continuing to decrease, according to the FSCS.

However, the scheme anticipates