FSCS keeps broker levy at zero for 2023/24 and projects same into 2024/25
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has maintained plans to keep general insurance brokers’ contribution to zero this year, and forecast that this will remain the case in the 2024/25 financial year.
The FSCS revealed, in its latest Outlook, that the total levy is expected to remain at nil for the general insurance distribution class in 2024/25 as it is not anticipating any new firm failures. Payment Protection Insurance claims are continuing to decrease, according to the FSCS.Related FSCS slashes broker 2023/24 levy to zero FSCS maintains broker levy at £5.3m and forecasts no increase for 2023/24 FSCS adds Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO
However, the scheme anticipates
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Third year of institute operating losses at CII
The Chartered Insurance Institute has revealed an operating loss of £760,000 for 2022 in its institute division, where revenue and membership fell as the wider group swung back to overall profit.
Markerstudy prioritising certain business lines but denies capacity squeeze
Markerstudy has admitted prioritising certain business lines over others in the present hard market, as it denied experiencing a “capacity squeeze”.
Hedron teams up with Broker Insights
Hedron has partnered with Broker Insights in a two-pronged push on data for members, Insurance Age can reveal.
ABI calls for IPT cut as motor insurance prices hit record high
The average price of motor insurance increased by 29% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same time in 2022, reaching a record level £561, according to the Association of British Insurers’ Motor Premium Tracker.
Hiscox: Impact of non-core withdrawal to dissipate by end of 2023
Hiscox expects to see its UK topline growth ramp up in 2024 once it has finished exiting non-core underwriting partnerships, and its new marketing campaign starts to reap benefits.
Source adds Prestige Underwriting to home panel as it rolls out first own product
Source Insurance has unveiled Source Home, the first home insurance product it has created, and confirmed that Prestige Underwriting has joined its panel as the inaugural underwriter of the new common worded offering.
One Broker posts double-digit turnover and profit surge in run up to Jensten sale
Norwich-based One Broker has revealed achieving a 19.6% increase in turnover, and a 14.7% rise in post-tax profit ahead of its sale to Jensten.
Arch takes team from Aon to launch intangible assets offering
Arch Insurance International has taken a team from Aon after an agreement to acquire some assets of its intellectual property liability managing general agent business.