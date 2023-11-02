1st UK Broking to expand into Stoke

Fleet specialist 1st UK Broking is to open an office in Stoke-on-Trent in 2024 to add to its Sunderland base as part of its expansion plans.

The firm, which is part of Top 100 UK Broker iRevolution Group, confirmed that it will be setting up a new department and beginning a recruitment drive.

The business intends to expand its commercial insurance product lines offering with the addition of cover for roofers and scaffolders and other trades.

It detailed that