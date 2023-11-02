Insurance Age

1st UK Broking to expand into Stoke

stoke-on-trent
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Fleet specialist 1st UK Broking is to open an office in Stoke-on-Trent in 2024 to add to its Sunderland base as part of its expansion plans.

The firm, which is part of Top 100 UK Broker iRevolution Group, confirmed that it will be setting up a new department and beginning a recruitment drive.

Related Broking success: Broking revolution

iRevolution Group’s Mark Rigby talks to Insurance Age about the difficulties of non-standard motor and its future plans.

The business intends to expand its commercial insurance product lines offering with the addition of cover for roofers and scaffolders and other trades.

It detailed that

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: