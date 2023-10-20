Spring CEO Tristan Sargeaunt on how he plans to double GWP in three years
Tristan Sargeaunt, CEO of MGA Spring Insure, has eyes for growth, as the business plans to at least double its gross written premiums from 30m GWP by 2026.
Tristan Sargeaunt, CEO of MGA Spring Insure, has eyes for growth, as the business plans to at least double its gross written premiums from 30m GWP by 2026.
Sargeaunt joined Spring in January, after previously working with founders Nathan Sewell and Jason Edwards at Protean Risk. He took over the role of CEO from Sewell.
Spring was created at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Summer 2020, as Sewell and Edwards felt there was a need for an alternative managing general agent.
The founders of Spring had a broking background, so they believed they understood the challenges brokers faced and that there was a need to address them.
Being the CEO of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Blog: Private equity investment - what’s in it for insurance brokers?
There are compelling reasons to consider private equity funding, both in good times and in the current testing climate. Claire Madden, managing partner at Connection Capital, outlines why brokers should ignore PE’s bad press to understand its benefits.
RSA’s service vow to brokers one year on: Has it delivered?
In 2022, RSA published its strategic roadmap to 2025. The insurer vowed to raise service standards for brokers. Has it delivered?
Abbey boosts profits by 15% in 2022
Abbey Insurance Brokers, which trades as AbbeyAutoline, grew post-tax profit by 15.2% to £2.6m in 2022, with turnover also rising.
Opinion: How sustainable partnerships are the key to navigating a changing HNW market
Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients, tackles the challenges brokers face with reduced capacity and appetite in the high-net-worth market arguing insurers with stable and sustainable propositions will ultimately win out.
FCA data reveals spike in insurance skilled persons reports
The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed commissioning seven skilled person reports across the general insurance and protection sector between July and September.
Aviva awards £300,000 of funding to 65 good causes
The Aviva Broker Community Fund awarded £300,000 of funding to 65projects and charities across the UK at its annual awards event held at the Honourable Artillery Company in London on Tuesday.
Ex Chubb, Axa XL and Aviva HNW boss Simon Mobey on moving into broking
Simon Mobey spent 38 years working for insurers. Having jumped the fence to be executive director of Dover Street Insurance Brokers, and set up its office in Manchester, he tells Insurance Age about his excitement for the job and the plans to double the business – and then double it again.
Biba delivers fair value assessment framework
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a fair value assessment framework, after the Financial Conduct Authority took aim at brokers in its review of flat insurance costs.