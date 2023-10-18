Aviva bulks up team with three more Zurich hires

Aviva has expanded its SME and distribution teams with three hires from Zurich and a promotion, as it revealed that Michelle Taylor will start ahead of schedule on 5 December.

The insurer recruited Taylor from Zurich in July for the newly created role of strategic accounts director. She is teaming up again with Dave Martin, managing director of UK GI distribution and SME trading, who previously switched across from Zurich. Her original start date was January 2024, but this has now been moved forward.

