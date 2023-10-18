Insurance Age

Aviva bulks up team with three more Zurich hires

David Martin
Joy Ekpeti
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva has expanded its SME and distribution teams with three hires from Zurich and a promotion, as it revealed that Michelle Taylor will start ahead of schedule on 5 December.

The insurer recruited Taylor from Zurich in July for the newly created role of strategic accounts director. She is teaming up again with Dave Martin, managing director of UK GI distribution and SME trading, who previously switched across from Zurich. Her original start date was January 2024, but this has now been moved forward.

Related Aviva adds Michelle Taylor from Zurich amid commercial lines and distribution restructure Aviva confirms start date for David Martin Aviva swoops for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Want to know what’s included in our free membership? Click here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Jensten swoops for White Rose

Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: