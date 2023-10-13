Sompo International joins Biba as 22nd partner

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has partnered with Sompo International, its 22nd partner.

This follows Lloyd’s becoming the trade body’s 21st partner in April this year.

Sompo is a global commercial property and casualty insurance and reinsurance organisation. It has operations in North America, the UK, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific with over 9,000 employees.

Graeme Trudgill, Biba CEO, said: “It is very encouraging to welcome Sompo into membership given their stature as a global insurer with a strong desire to grow in the UK insurance market with a focus on the regions.