Seventeen Group boosts turnover 19% but swings back to loss in 2022

Seventeen Group has posted a £1.59m post tax loss for 2022 reversing a profit of £196,199 the year before.

The 2021 profit had itself followed on from a loss in 2020.

The group includes James Hallam Insurance Brokers, managing general agent Touchstone Underwriting and London Re, a joint venture with German broker MRH Trowe.

During the year it bought four businesses.

It snapped up Torbay Insurance Services in April 2022 and London-based Bryce Smith & Partners that July.

The following month it struck two deals in Scotland, buying Glasgow-based broker CCRS and property specialist broker Broker

