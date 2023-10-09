Insurance Age

Open GI extends into commercial with Ark tradesperson cover

tool-belt
Open GI has partnered with Ark Insurance Group to add a tradesperson offering for brokers and further extend its commercial lines panel.

Ark Combined Liability went live last month on the technology house’s commercial micro platform.

The software house detailed that the policy will meet the needs of both standard and high-risk trades, and listed key features as including employers’ liability up to £10m, public and products liability up to £10m and tools up to £25,000.

The new product joins Ark’s existing property owners and liability schemes on the same platform. Open GI also partners with Ark on household EDI through its Core

