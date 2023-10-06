Insurance Age

Aviva shares ease back after takeover rumour driven surge

Stock market performance
Aviva shares raced ahead by 10% earlier today, as rumours of a takeover swirled, but have since eased off to being 7% up as analysts dampened expectations of a deal.

German giant Allianz, RSA’s Canadian owner Intact and Scandinavian insurer Tryg have all been cited as among the potential interested parties.

A spokesperson for Aviva told Insurance Age it did not comment on speculation.

What might they see in Aviva? Well, the business is forecast to have strong free cash flow and excess capital and its valuation is cheap. Russ Mould

Blog Betaville had issued an ‘uncooked’ alert on Wednesday, suggesting that the insurer was attracting interest from a

Profile – David Martin, Aviva: Taking action

With two new trading sites on the horizon, more underwriters and authority in the regional network, a record number of apprentices and increased use of artificial intelligence, Aviva leader David Martin is bullish about pushing ahead with brokers.

