Partners& boosts turnover by 54% and cuts operating loss by nearly two-thirds

Phil Barton
Partners& grew its turnover by 54% to £34m in the last financial year and reduced its operating loss by over £8.5m, Insurance Age can reveal.

Operating losses fell to £5.5m in the year ended 31 March 2023 from £14.01m the year before.

According to the broker, adjusted Ebitda stripping out restructuring costs, swung from a loss of £4.6m to a £3.8m profit.

Gross written premium jumped year-on-year to £143m from £110m.

Partners& has bought Weybridge-based Richard Thompson Insurance Brokers and Leicestershire-based Regent Healthcare, Insurance Age can reveal.

The firm struck five deals in

Profile – David Martin, Aviva: Taking action

With two new trading sites on the horizon, more underwriters and authority in the regional network, a record number of apprentices and increased use of artificial intelligence, Aviva leader David Martin is bullish about pushing ahead with brokers.

PIB buys RBIG

PIB Group has bought Manchester based commercial broker RBIG including RBIG Corporate Risk Services and RBIG Financial Services.

