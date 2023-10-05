Partners& boosts turnover by 54% and cuts operating loss by nearly two-thirds

Partners& grew its turnover by 54% to £34m in the last financial year and reduced its operating loss by over £8.5m, Insurance Age can reveal.

Operating losses fell to £5.5m in the year ended 31 March 2023 from £14.01m the year before.

According to the broker, adjusted Ebitda stripping out restructuring costs, swung from a loss of £4.6m to a £3.8m profit.

Gross written premium jumped year-on-year to £143m from £110m.

