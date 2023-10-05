Partners& boosts turnover by 54% and cuts operating loss by nearly two-thirds
Partners& grew its turnover by 54% to £34m in the last financial year and reduced its operating loss by over £8.5m, Insurance Age can reveal.
Operating losses fell to £5.5m in the year ended 31 March 2023 from £14.01m the year before.
According to the broker, adjusted Ebitda stripping out restructuring costs, swung from a loss of £4.6m to a £3.8m profit.
Gross written premium jumped year-on-year to £143m from £110m.
Partners& has bought Weybridge-based Richard Thompson Insurance Brokers and Leicestershire-based Regent Healthcare, Insurance Age can reveal.
The firm struck five deals in
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. John Batty, director of technical services at Bridge Insurance shares his thoughts.