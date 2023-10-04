Aviva targeting two new broker branches in 2024

Aviva is eyeing up opening two new offices next year, Insurance Age can reveal.

David Martin, managing director of UKGI distribution & SME at the insurer, confirmed: “Brokers have said to us, ‘Look, we need you, you are underrepresented in our area’.”

Martin, keeping the locations of the trading sites under wraps, added: “My expectation is we will have probably two news offices by the middle of next year.”

Martin, pictured, took on his role in April having made the switch from Zurich and embarked on a listening exercise with brokers.

The prospect of the new branches