FCA flags PI concern in AR update
The Financial Conduct Authority has highlighted the need for principal firms to have compliant professional indemnity insurance to cover the activities of current and former appointed representatives.
The concern was raised as the watchdog released its latest update on the state of the AR market.
According to the regulator, most principal firms had the right levels of PI insurance but a minority only held partial cover or were relying on insurance taken out by the ARs.
“Through our wider supervisory work, we saw some firms with incorrect policies that did not cover ARs and had significant exclusions that greatly limited cover,” it detailed.Action
In addition to taking action in these
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Partners& takes on Hall Insurance Services
Partners& has expanded in the South East with London-based Hall Insurance Services.
My Perfect Broker Week: IRL’s Ed Gaze
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Innovative Risk Labs CEO Ed Gaze shares his thoughts.
Moody’s stays negative on outlook for UK insurance
Ratings agency Moody’s has kept its negative outlook on the prospect for UK property and casualty insurance warning of higher reinsurance costs and pressure on personal lines margins as price growth lags inflationary cost increases.
RSA launches pension liability trustee product
RSA has expanded its mid-market financial risks portfolio with the launch of a pension trustee liability insurance product.
Ecclesiastical UK & Ireland COR balloons to 106.6%
Ecclesiastical Insurance’s combined operating ratio in the UK and Ireland shot up to 106.6% in the first half of 2023 from 94.5% in the same period of 2022.
Saga pauses sale of insurance arm Acromas as broking profits slip
Saga has decided to “pause” the sale of its underwriting business Acromas Insurance, the over-50s specialist has confirmed.
Premium finance market warned of serious consequences amid latest FCA concerns
The premium finance market is being warned it faces serious regulatory consequences after the Financial Conduct Authority issued yet more concerns about industry practices.
Brokers confident in commercial motor growth but have capacity concerns: survey
A survey has revealed that 83% of brokers do not believe there are enough specialists or insurers offering capacity for the haulage, waste disposal and courier markets.