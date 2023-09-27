Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical UK & Ireland COR balloons to 106.6%

A pile of coins with two magnifying glasses
Ecclesiastical Insurance’s combined operating ratio in the UK and Ireland shot up to 106.6% in the first half of 2023 from 94.5% in the same period of 2022.

The division swung to an underwriting loss of £6.5m, reversing a profit of £4.8m in the first six months of 2022.

£288.2m

Across the group, which also includes Canada and Australia, GWP rose to £288.2m from £261.9m

According to the insurer, the figures were driven by large losses following a fire at St Mark’s Church in London in January, and a £4.2m deterioration in prior year liability claims.

However, improved investment returns boosted the UK & Ireland general insurance business

