Clear completes hat-trick buying Bluestone in Cirencester

Clear Group swooped for its third deal in September buying Bluestone Insurance Services to boost its presence in the South West.

The purchase of the Cirencester-based chartered broker adds £5.4m of gross written premium to Clear.

Bluestone’s specialisms include property owners, engineering, construction, fleet and commercial motor risks.

Company directors Pauline Rushton, Dan Ogden and their team of seven have joined the Clear Group as part of the takeover.

Footprint

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear, said: “Bluestone is a great business, which will play an important part in expanding our footprint across the South