People Moves: 25 – 29 September 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: IS2, Gallagher, RSA and Thomas Miller.

IS2 adds Lucy Hill from Applied as business development director

Digital trading and distribution platform IS2 has added Lucy Hill as its new business development director.

Hill joins from Applied Systems and brings with her two decades of experience in the insurance technology market.

IS2 commercial director, Joe Sultana, said: “With her detailed understanding of the general insurance industry, Lucy will be an asset to IS2, establishing