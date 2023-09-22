People Moves: 18 – 22 September 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Sompo International, Cila, MLP, TMK, MS Amlin, Verlingue, WTW, TL Dallas, Anderson Smith, Descartes Underwriting and Fiducia.

Sompo confirms Bob Thaker as commercial P&C insurance UK CEO

Sompo International has named former Hiscox and Complete Cover boss Bob Thaker as UK CEO of commercial P&C insurance reporting to Julian James, CEO of global markets.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, Thaker took up the role as managing director of UK national markets at Sompo in March this