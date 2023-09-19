Markerstudy deal will deliver steroid like boost to Atlanta, says Donaldson
Ian Donaldson, Ardonagh Retail CEO and inbound Markerstudy Retail CEO, has hailed the proposed merger as being able to boost growth, product footprint and acquisitions but declined to be drawn on any interest in RSA’s personal lines business.
The £1.2bn deal, which will see Ardonagh receive £820m for Atlanta while retaining a 23% stake in the combined unit, was announced last week but is yet to receive regulatory approval.
It would create a business that transacts £3bn of gross written premium annually employing 7300 people.
Donaldson detailed that Atlanta was already focused on better customer journeys in the online space and expanding its appetite and portfolio of products.
“If you think of all those things we are constantly
