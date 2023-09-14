Heather Smith leaves Allianz to head Axa Health

Axa Health has named Allianz’s managing director for retail, Heather Smith, as its new CEO. Smith will take up the role in mid-January 2024.

Smith (pictured), has held the role at Allianz for nearly three years, taking up the job title after having been managing director of retail at LV for a similar length of time before this.

Related Allianz reveals restructure Aviva Canada CEO Jason Storah to replace Winslow as UK and Ireland boss

At Allianz, she had responsibility for providing personal lines insurance for 3.7m customers across all major distribution channels.

Previously in her career, Smith spent 10 years at