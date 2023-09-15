People Moves: 11 – 15 September 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Consilium, Specialty MGA UK, Instanda and Atec.

Consilium boosts property team with Ellis

Consilium has appointed Richard Ellis as associate partner placing specialist and complex property risks.

Ellis has joined from Citynet Insurance Brokers, where he was a senior broker in its property and casualty team.

He has 38 years’ retail and wholesale property and liability experience, as well as the placing of terrorism, high-net-worth, and contingency risks having previously worked at