Bruce promoted to Brown & Brown Europe role as move to rebrand GRP gathers pace

Mike Bruce has been promoted to CEO of Brown & Brown Europe, as the firm continues on the path to rebrand Global Risk Partners.

US giant Brown & Brown completed the takeover of GRP in July last year for £1.48bn.

In his new role, Bruce, pictured, will lead Brown & Brown’s overall European strategy.

A spokesperson confirmed there will be no new GRP boss or further changes to UK management, with Bruce’s remit being expanded.

Brand

For several months, GRP has been flagging its ownership, with each acquisition labelling itself repeatedly as a Brown & Brown company.

Any change would likely be for the GRP holding company