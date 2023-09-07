Lloyd’s more than doubles half-year underwriting profits and grows GWP

Lloyd’s more than doubled underwriting profits in the first half of the year to £2.5bn from £1.2bn in the same period of 2022.

The marketplace’s combined ratio improved 6.2 percentage points to 85.2% which Lloyd’s flagged as “demonstrating continued progress in underwriting performance”.

Profit before tax swung back into the black, coming in at £3.9bn compared with a loss of £1.8bn previously.

Lloyd’s has posted a loss of £1.8bn for the first half of 2022 compared to a profit of £1.4bn in the same period last year.

The result was supported by net investment returns