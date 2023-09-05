Insurance Age

Castle strikes second deal under GRP with Square Circle buy

Durham
Castle Insurance has bought 100% of Square Circle Brokers in its second buy since becoming Global Risk Partners’ North-East hub in May 2022.

Castle bought fellow Durham-based broker M R Lonsdale this April after the investment by GRP last year.

Based just one mile from Castle’s own offices, Square Circle was founded in 2010 and distributes general commercial insurance, predominantly motor fleet, commercial combined, combined liability and property owners.

All the team, including directors Phil Bailey, Jane Brown and Gary Crow, will continue with the business and will remain in the Square Circle office in central Durham.

