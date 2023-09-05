Castle strikes second deal under GRP with Square Circle buy
Castle Insurance has bought 100% of Square Circle Brokers in its second buy since becoming Global Risk Partners’ North-East hub in May 2022.
Castle bought fellow Durham-based broker M R Lonsdale this April after the investment by GRP last year.
Based just one mile from Castle’s own offices, Square Circle was founded in 2010 and distributes general commercial insurance, predominantly motor fleet, commercial combined, combined liability and property owners.
All the team, including directors Phil Bailey, Jane Brown and Gary Crow, will continue with the business and will remain in the Square Circle office in central Durham.
The latest
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Gallagher snaps up leisure and holiday broker Lifesure Group
Gallagher has gained ‘additional scale’ in the leisure sector following the purchase of a specialist broker.
Mulsanne blames poor performing schemes and inflation for latest solvency issues
Mulsanne Insurance Company has admitted speaking to its regulator the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission about solvency capital requirement issues for the second time in four years, Insurance Age can reveal.
Zurich grows graduate programme
Zurich UK has increased its number of graduate opportunities for 2023 while creating new “green graduate” roles in the renewable energy space.
My Perfect Broker Week: Bletchley Group’s Angela Irvine
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Birmingham Insurance Institute president and Bletchley Group sales director Angela Irvine shares her thoughts.
Direct Line customers in line for £30m refund as insurer reviews past pricing in regulatory first
Direct Line has agreed to a voluntary review of previous home and motor insurance pricing having charged some customers more for their renewal than they would have done if they were a new customer, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.
Canadian brokers praise ‘fantastic leader’ Storah ahead of move to become Aviva UK CEO
UK and Irish insurance brokers can expect their new local Aviva CEO to be an ‘enabler’ who ’understands the importance of strong broker relationships,’ according to their counterparts in Canada.
People Moves: 29 August – 1 September 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
DR&P Group confirms MGA addition in annual results
Private equity-backed broker holding company DR&P Group added a managing general agent to its roster in 2022, buying 80% of MGIC Holdings, the business has confirmed in its annual results.