Zurich grows graduate programme

Zurich UK has increased its number of graduate opportunities for 2023 while creating new “green graduate” roles in the renewable energy space.

The insurer is offering 33 graduate places this year, up from 31 last year.

In addition, it is increasing internship opportunities by five to 26.

People can apply from 11 September for both the graduate and internship programmes, with the window closing on 5 November.

Both types of placements are available across business management, data and analytics, tech, engineering, and actuarial and finance roles throughout the UK.

Overhaul

The provider said successful applicants on its inaugural