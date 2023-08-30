Brokers urge new Aviva boss Storah to focus on empowerment

Incoming Aviva UK & Ireland GI boss Jason Storah has the chance to build on “solid” foundations and push ahead to deliver more empowered decision-making in the regional market, according to brokers.

Jason Storah, Aviva

Storah was appointed to the role today (August 30), replacing Direct Line Group-bound Adam Winslow, who had been in the post since May 2021.

In the opinion of Alan Kirkwood, director at WH&R McCartney in Motherwell, Storah is joining after the business had been “steadying the ship”.

“They have been more focused on the regional broker market than perhaps they once were,” he says. “They have got the rewards of growth because of that.”

Kirkwood says that the provider has