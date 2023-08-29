Biba, ABI and government renew age signposting insurance agreement as enquiries top one million

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed the renewal of the signposting agreement with the government and the Association of British Insurers to help older people find car or travel cover.

The deal was originally struck in 2012 and reviewed in 2015 and again in October 2019.

According to Biba, one million enquiries about car and travel insurance from older people have been made to its ‘Find Insurance Service’ since the launch of the signposting arrangement.

