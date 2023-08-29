Biba, ABI and government renew age signposting insurance agreement as enquiries top one million
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed the renewal of the signposting agreement with the government and the Association of British Insurers to help older people find car or travel cover.
The deal was originally struck in 2012 and reviewed in 2015 and again in October 2019.
According to Biba, one million enquiries about car and travel insurance from older people have been made to its 'Find Insurance Service' since the launch of the signposting arrangement.
Insurance Cares: Signposting service for older customers has been renewed again following its launch more than six years ago.
The trade body detailed
More on Insight
Aston Lark buys Curtis Marine
Howden-owned Aston Lark has bought Plymouth-based marine insurance broker, Curtis Marine.
My Perfect Broker Week: Clear Group’s Phil Williams
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Phil Williams, Clear Group COO, shares his thoughts.
Qlaims updates commercial lines offering
Qlaims has enhanced its commercial lines claims assistance services, following feedback from brokers.
Pen Underwriting secures £100m capacity deal
Pen Underwriting has signed a capacity agreement that will allow it to write £100m worth of solicitors’ professional indemnity business over three years.
London-based 1783 Group joins Brokerslink
Brokerslink has added sports, music and entertainment contingency broker 1783 Group to its network.
Insurance scams totalling £1.1bn detected in 2022
The value of the average insurance fraud case rose by 20% to £15,000 in 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Zurich UK hires head of mid-market
The provider has promoted Morgan Lyons to head up its mid-market business division.
Clive Buesnel exits Tysers following sale to AUB Group
Tysers has announced that Buesnel, who became CEO of the business in June 2020, is set to leave at the end of August.