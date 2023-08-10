Insurance Age

Allianz commits to investing in local structure to support brokers

Colm Holmes
“The strength of the Allianz commercial business in the UK is without doubt our local, regional capability in those markets and the ability to deliver,” Allianz Holdings CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age.

The insurer’s UK leader made clear that there would be no move to central underwriting post the creation of Allianz Commercial.

“It [regional presence] is something that I can categorically tell you we will not be changing, if anything we will look to grow that,” he declared.

“We want physical presence in those markets and it is more likely we’ll have more rather than less. We are not looking to consolidate into underwriting centres, that is not the business model I want. It is one very much

