Hiscox grows UK commercial book as retail division COR improves

Hiscox has reported 4% growth in the UK for the first half of 2023.

While premiums came in at $399.3m (£313.1m), down from $406.4m in the first half of 2022, stripping out the effect of exchange rates gave the increase on a constant currency basis.

According to the provider there was “solid growth” in commercial lines where it focuses on SME business, with commercial property, general liability and emerging professions showing sustained momentum.

The art and private client book also grew in the first half of 2023, the insurer maintained.

