Profile – Stephanie Ogden, HDI Global: Making a difference

Having progressed from a graduate trainee in Guildford to Allianz branch manager in Scotland, and via Lloyd’s in London to UK & Ireland managing director for HDI Global, Stephanie Ogden is ready to take brokers on the next step of the German-owned insurer’s growth journey.

CV – timeline

HDI Global

January 2022 to present – Managing director, UK & Ireland October 2021 to January 2022 – Director of underwriting and distribution September 2019 to October 2021 – Director of distribution

Lloyd’s

June 2018 to September 2019 – Oversight manager

Allianz Insurance

October 2016 to June 2018 – Branch manager, Scotland August 2014 to October 2016 – Specialty lines underwriting account manager December 2012 to July 2014 – Executive assistant to the general manager