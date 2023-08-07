RSA slips to half-year loss

RSA Insurance Group has reported a £9m post-tax loss for the first half of 2023, slipping into the red after a profit of £192m in the same period last year.

Net written premiums were down year-on-year, from £1.56bn to £1.38bn.

The insurer’s pre-tax profit for the half-year tumbled to £55m, compared with £224m previously.

However, underwriting profit within the figure was stable at £82m, just £4m lower than the first half of 2022.

Personal lines motor exit

While the investment return improved, by £20m to £79m, the pre-tax result was hit by £34m of “de-recognition” of software assets.

This came about from RSA pulling out of the UK personal lines